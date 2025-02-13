Human Rights Campaign Foundation, 100 on the Corporate Equity Index

Cognizant earned a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the leading US benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The results of the 2023 CEI showcase how companies promote LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies. Cognizant’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned the company a score of 100 and the designation as a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.