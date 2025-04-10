Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3500ceb4" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5d9465b8" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@129b5373" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@209c33af" Investors
Google partner awards

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Badge which says Global Partner of the Year Breakthrough 2024
Badge which says Industry Solution Services Partner of the Year Healthcare & Life Sciences 2024
Badge which says Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year Services 2024
Badge which says Specialization Partner of the Year Data Analytics 2024
Badge which says Australia Partner of the Year Services 2023
Badge which says UK and Ireland Partner of the Year Services 2023
Badge which says EMEA Partner of the Year Talent Development
Badge which says Specialization Partner of the Year Data Management