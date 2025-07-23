Skip to main content Skip to footer
Care Management Platforms 2024
Everest names Cognizant #1 Leader in 2024 Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® report

"Cognizant offers a comprehensive portfolio of care management platforms. Clients appreciate Cognizant for its adept integration capabilities and proactive approach to issue resolution, leading to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."
- Priya Sahni, Practice Director at Everest Group

Read the report
Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix badge 2024
