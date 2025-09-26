Skip to main content Skip to footer
Application Development Services for AI Applications 2025
Cognizant named as a Leader in the Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

This recognition reflects our comprehensive AI led Software engineering and consulting capabilities, strong domain integration, and sustained investments in building reusable IP, partner ecosystems that have been proven through successful client engagements entailing end to end complex digital transformation initiatives across industry verticals.

Everest Group Application Development Services for AI Applications PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
