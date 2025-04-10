Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@3a291f85" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@6251a2c3" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@1b4504f2" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@248dc56e" Investors
Adobe partner awards

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

Leader in IDC MarketScape

Cognizant has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Adobe Experience Cloud Professional Services 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51741024, December 2024). The IDC MarketScape report evaluated vendors in the Adobe Experience Cloud professional services market based on quantitative and qualitative analysis.

Know more View the excerpt
idc logo
2025 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year – Central Europe

Cognizant named 2025 Adobe Digital Experience Partner of the Year – Central Europe. This recognition highlights companies that significantly contribute to Adobe’s success and enhance customer experiences for global brands.

Know more
Adobe Platinum Solution Partner 2025 Solution Partner of the Year Digital Experience Central Europe