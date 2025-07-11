“Zero Trust” and healthcare: a cybersecurity blueprint

In 2024, ransomware hit healthcare hard: cyberattacks put more than 25.6 million patient records at risk, while the average ransom demand neared $6 million. With healthcare still a uniquely vulnerable and lucrative target, the attacks are sure to continue.

That vulnerability flows from the complexity of modern healthcare. Hospitals and providers deliver care through a vast array of systems and devices, each of them a portal to highly sensitive personal health information (PHI). At the same time, access needs are broad and varied: with vendors, doctors, remote clinicians and administrators all requiring access to that data in order to care for patients. Legacy security models based on implicit trust, flat networks and reactive defense models can no longer meet the moment. To stay ahead of the evolving cyber-threat, healthcare organizations need to move toward proactive, risk-based frameworks. In short, they need zero trust.

The case for zero trust

Zero trust is a cybersecurity philosophy that treats every user, device, application and connection as untrusted until it’s authenticated, authorized and validated—and the validation must be continuous. In other words, zero trust assumes that no person, application, system, device, endpoint, etc., within or beyond the organization’s network perimeter, should be automatically trusted.

Zero trust is a principle, not a product, and in healthcare it pays off at every operational pain point along the patient-care delivery chain. These include security gaps created by legacy infrastructure, the risks introduced by medical devices, and the regulatory complexity of handling sensitive patient information. The use cases below show how zero trust can be applied across the whole sweep of the healthcare continuum.

Ransomware resilience

Ransomware remains one of the most pressing cybersecurity risks in healthcare. A single infection of malicious code can shut down emergency rooms, delay diagnoses, and force clinicians to fall back on manual processes.

This vulnerability stems from a mix of technical debt and operational complexity, including:

Legacy systems that are outdated and/or can’t be patched.





Flat, permissive networks that allow a bad actor to move laterally from the intrusion point to other areas of the network.





Fragmented identity governance and excessive administrative privileges.





Limited visibility into devices and network endpoints, and delayed threat detection.





Weak or incomplete backup and recovery processes.

Zero trust won’t eliminate ransomware, but when properly implemented it can significantly slow an attacker’s progression and accelerate recovery, reducing operational and clinical impact. Here’s how:

Access and containment

Identity- and device-aware access controls restrict access based on role, context and device posture, reducing initial exposure. Network segmentation and micro-segmentation ensure that breaches remain isolated, preventing spread to critical systems. Meanwhile, continuous telemetry and behavioral analytics flag anomalies early, enabling rapid, automated containment of compromised accounts or endpoints.

Data security and recovery

Zero trust enforces strict, role-based access to sensitive data, including personally identifiable information (PII), PHI, and other clinical records. Immutable backups and air-gapped storage protect recovery points from compromise. Granular restoration strategies enable staged, priority-based recovery to minimize care disruption. Regular recovery testing and robust business-continuity planning ensure these capabilities translate into real-world resilience when an incident does occur.

Operational continuity

Understanding service dependencies—such as which apps support surgical scheduling, medication dispensing or ICU monitoring—is essential for orchestrating functional recovery. Just-in-time access provisioning can re-enable critical roles after an incident without introducing unnecessary privileges. Integrated incident-response playbooks connect zero trust policies with disaster recovery and business continuity (DR/BCP) processes, helping healthcare organizations close the loop between prevention and recovery.