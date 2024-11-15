United Arab Emirates: Paving the way to become a global generative AI hub

Against this backdrop, businesses in the UAE believe generative AI is critical to their future success, according to our research. Buoyed by their conviction, they plan to spend over $47.3 million on this powerful technology this year alone, a little over the global average of $47 million.



But in spite of positive intentions and above-average spend, UAE businesses appear somewhat concerned about their ability to execute on their generative AI strategies, with 76% of businesses in the region believing they aren’t moving fast enough in their adoption journey. Forty-four percent believe adoption delays could hand the advantage over to their competitors, while 50% believe it will limit their personal productivity.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 50 in UAE. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

We also analyzed 18 regional and internal business factors that will either inhibit or accelerate business adoption of gen AI (see the end of the report for the full list of factors). Respondents evaluated each factor’s potential impact on their generative AI strategy, rating it as either positive or negative on a scale of high to low impact.

As for where UAE businesses’ generative AI investments will be aimed in the near term, we looked at two distinct uses of the technology: productivity, such as helping people work more quickly and get more done, and disrupt-the-business innovation, which involves more sweeping change to business and operating models (see Figure 1).

UAE bucks the global trend in several areas. Foremost, businesses in the region are much less likely to focus their efforts on business innovation. They are also slightly below the global average in emphasizing business productivity as core to their strategy. In contrast, redesigning operating models sits slightly higher on the agenda than the global average.

However, our study also reveals a change in what productivity means when pursued with generative AI. The end goal is not efficiency and cost-cutting as has been the case with previous automation endeavors. This new dynamic requires fresh thinking around understanding business use cases of generative AI, which we’ll address later in this report.

Greater focus on productivity than innovation

Q: Which of the following best describes the role generative AI will play in your organization's business strategy in the next two years? (Percent of respondents naming each as a top-3 choice)