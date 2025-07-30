Travelers lean into AI to enhance their travel and hospitality customer experience

For consumers booking a travel experience, the possibilities seem endless. With countless options across destinations, flights, hotels, cruises and experiences, planning a trip can feel overwhelming. It's no wonder that in our recent research, we discovered consumers are greatly interested in using AI tools to dramatically reduce the time and effort it takes to plan a travel experience.

Today’s tools can build smart itineraries based on budget, optimal booking windows, preferred climates and the desired balance between activities and relaxation—and even recommend restaurants that fit dietary needs and group size.

However, the growing use of consumer AI poses a distinct challenge for travel and hospitality businesses. As they aim to engage customers and capitalize on the opportunity, businesses need to determine which individuals are most (and least) inclined to use AI, their preferred tools and the exact points where AI integration would be most suitable.

Using data from our consumer AI study, we developed the AI Inclination Index, which quantifies consumers’ propensity to use AI (see explainer box below). While the index reveals that consumers are significantly more inclined to use AI in travel and hospitality than in other industries (see Figure 1), that broad finding masks important variations.

Consumer attitudes toward AI differ significantly depending on whether they’re learning about, buying or using products and services, as well as which of the travel and hospitality product categories they are pursuing. Our analysis includes:

Packaged travel (holidays, vacations, cruises)

Entertainment (shows, tours, activities)

Accommodations (hotels, resorts, vacation rentals)

Transportation (flights, rental cars, ridesharing, public transport)

Dining (restaurants and fast food)

Travelers’ appetite for AI isn’t one-size-fits-all. Here's where it spikes and where it slows:

Consumers' inclination to use AI peaks in the Learn phase. This is particularly true when it comes to researching options in entertainment, travel packages and accommodations. At the same time, AI inclination scores for travel packages falter in the Buy and Use phases of the customer journey relative to other product and service categories.





Younger consumers (18–34) are the most compelled to use AI. Typically seen as the most avid technology adopters, younger consumers are more inclined to let AI take the hassle out of travel and hospitality planning and purchasing. Inclination scores for this age group are nearly double those for consumers aged 55 and older, who show greater reservation when it comes to letting AI take the reins.





Entertainment leads in AI inclination across all purchase phases. AI tools are uniquely positioned to assist consumers in learning about, purchasing and using the wide array of shows, tours and activities available to them at their destinations.

The AI Inclination Index

To quantify consumers' propensity to adopt AI-driven technology features throughout the consumer journey, we developed the AI Inclination Index. The index was calculated using three measures from our New minds, new markets survey data.