Transportation & Logistics: Moving down the digital road

COVID-19 lockdowns supercharged a trend that was already underway: Manufacturers, retailers and consumers alike have come to expect rapid, reliable, transparent transport of goods. This places both power and responsibility in the hands of transportation and logistics (T&L) companies. The industry, like many others, is in the midst of a dramatic overhaul to digital-first.

Because T&L companies range from multibillion-dollar global giants, which have already begun modernizing their systems and data, to relatively small regional players very much in need of a digital kick-start, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. On the other hand, there is no going back, no business as usual, for T&L companies. There are, rather, new opportunities, new challenges, and new paths to success.

We offer here a snapshot of a T&L industry in flux — highlighting top challenges, the pandemic’s influence, and possible paths forward for businesses regardless of where they stand on the digital maturity scale.