The UAE looks to sustainability to meet its growth goals

Amid fast growth, deep-pocketed investment, an expanding population and an ambitious goal to diversify its economy beyond oil, sustainability has become top-of-mind for businesses in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has made substantial investments in alternative energy sources. Masdar City, planned as a model for sustainable urban development, is expected to be completed in 2024. In early October, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) officially launched the UAE Wind Program, a 103.5-megawatt project expected to power over 23,000 homes a year in the country, with an impact equivalent to removing 26,000 petrol-powered cards from the road annually.

Sustainability is also key to meeting UAE’s aggressive growth plans, where the average temperature is already 34°C (94°F) and has soared to 51°C in recent months. With a growing influx of tourists, business startups and expatriates, clean energy is essential to cooling all the new factories, facilities, resorts and airports being built to support them.

It’s no wonder, then, that in our recent study of 3,000 executives globally, including 174 in UAE, 95% of UAE respondents said their business was using digital tools to improve the sustainability of their internal operations—higher than any other region surveyed and 14 percentage points higher than the global average. One client, for instance, is using Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and intelligent automation to optimize the use of its refrigeration systems.

UAE businesses are displaying an increasing level of organizational maturity when it comes to sustainability. Many companies have hired a chief sustainability officer, either linked to the human resources function or operations. Businesses in the country realize that, beyond regulatory compliance, sustainability is key to growing market share among increasingly environmentally aware customers and consumers, hiring and retaining the talent needed to stay competitive and attracting and retaining shareholder capital.

In our study, conducted with Oxford Economics, we devised five recommendations for how UAE businesses can outperform their markets by embedding sustainability at their core.

#1 Boost sustainability investments to realize full business value