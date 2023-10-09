The tech investments needed to ride the mRNA wave

What’s old is new again. Ever since the 1970s, when Hungarian scientist Katalin Karikó was engaged with researching mRNA, the medical world has struggled with the mRNA molecule’s instability. These challenges, in terms of both in vivo delivery and toxicity and ex vivo storage and transportation, severely limited its practical applications.

Recently, however, scientists have overcome some of these hurdles to deliver two COVID-19 vaccine wins. The success of Moderna’s and Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA vaccines has intensified the spotlight on this previously dormant innovation. In addition to showcasing mRNA’s tremendous clinical efficacy, these vaccines have triggered numerous technological advances across the pharma value chain, particularly in vaccine development.

mRNA has become the closest thing we have to “digital” medicine, as it’s essentially a set of instructions to the body to produce a specific type of protein, akin to meticulously coded software. This unique feature not only makes the mRNA molecule scalable across multiple therapeutic areas, but it also introduces opportunities for developing reusable cross-therapeutic discovery, manufacturing and supply chain platforms.

Capitalizing on the mRNA opportunity

These advancements will not happen in a vacuum. While mRNA could fundamentally change the way drugs are researched, developed, manufactured, distributed and adopted, such changes will require technological advancement and investment across the pharma value chain.

We envision three areas that are poised for advancement, and advise life sciences organizations to invest accordingly if they want to capitalize on the mRNA opportunity.