Talent: aligning the 'how' with the 'who'

<p><span class="small">Response base: 2,000 senior leaders<br> Source: Economist Impact Survey 2022<br> Figure 4</span></p> <p>Some of these practices, such as using acquisitions to obtain hard-to-find talent, can be challenging based on the size of the firm, the power of market leaders and the nature of the industry. However, many of them—such as coaching, mentoring and shadowing, advancement pathways based on measurable key performance indicators, and incorporating training in employee schedules or workflows—are well-known fundamentals for enhancing the workforce.</p> <h4>Striking a balance between people and machines</h4> <p>In other reports, we have discussed the need to close the gap between technology and people—and focus on more closely aligning procurement decisions with the needs of workers. Businesses must also strike a balance between people and machines, by dedicating investment and resources to enhancing the employee experience and upskilling the workforce. To balance the equation between people and technology, organizations can reset their focus on the following:</p> <ul> <li><b>See digital competencies as the prime competency in the modern business, starting with data literacy.</b> Greater levels of digital literacy need to be built out and scaled even among non-technologists. Reset how the organization uses data by establishing data “tribes,” with squads of data stewards, data engineers and data modelers swarming around a specific challenge. Institute a digital culture in which every employee is eager to use and apply these new data services within their roles. Tie it to consistent messaging from the top to ensure the strategy aligns with a business goal.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Begin a skills renaissance now, starting with determining which skills are currently available in the workforce</b>. Collect skills data to understand the real and experienced skills gaps of the organization. Use this data to build skills-based team profiles that map out skills gaps and troves. By comparing this map with the skills needed to achieve a future-ready state, organizations can create a cohesive plan for skills development and acquisition initiatives.<br> <br> </li> <li><b>Get the full value out of tech initiatives by supporting the humans behind the machines.</b> Employees will continue to be the lynchpin for the success of the modern business. Consider identifying and implementing evidence-backed actions to improve the employee experience so that the promise of the organization’s investment in technology has a chance to be realized. Find out what the organization knows about its employee experience, from onboarding to exiting, by locating and understanding employee data. Use this data to inform additional information gathering, strategy planning and implementation of appropriate best practices.</li> </ul> <p>Ultimately, it’s people who create the corporate culture and maintain the relationships that drive the business. It’s people who power business operations—who are the connective tissue among teams and the insight fueling innovation. Without them, there is no business.</p> <p>Leaders have an opportunity to impact employees by recognizing their real business value, highlighting the benefits of technology on the work environment, and investing to optimize the employee experience. </p> <p><i>To learn more, read our report on “<a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/perspectives/how-to-be-fit-for-the-future-wf1140900" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">How to be fit for the future</a>” or <a href="/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/about-cognizant/contact-us.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">contact us</a><b>.</b></i></p> <p><i>The views and opinions expressed in this report are those of Cognizant and do not necessarily reflect the view and policies of Economist Impact. Data presented is from an Economist Impact executive survey, commissioned by Cognizant, conducted in early 2022.</i></p>