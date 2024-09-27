How Singapore’s thriving digital economy could drive generative AI adoption

Businesses in Singapore believe generative AI is critical to their future success. Buoyed by their conviction, businesses in the region report a median planned spend of USD $16 million, higher than the global median of $12.5 million, according to our recent study.

The enthusiasm for this technology is unsurprising, given the robust growth of Singapore’s digital economy over the past five years. According to the country’s Infocomm Media Development Authority, Singapore’s digital economy contributed a sizable 17.3% of gross domestic product (GDP), nearly doubling to S$106 billion in 2022 from 2017.

However, our study also reveals that a majority of businesses (66%) in Singapore believe they aren't moving fast enough with respect to their generative AI strategies. Over half (58%) believe these delays will result in a competitive disadvantage.

In addition, respondents express concerns that factors like talent shortages, data challenges and negative consumer perceptions may make it difficult to quickly develop and scale use cases in Singapore.

The fact is, regional variances—regulatory environment, country infrastructure, costs and available talent—will influence how successful businesses are with implementing their generative AI strategies and how they will use this powerful technology. As a result, the pace of generative AI uptake and the way in which it’s used will be uneven across the globe.