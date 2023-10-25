Regulations and reputation drive sustainability in France

As in many European countries, sustainability for French businesses is tightly tied to EU regulations. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which went into effect this year, requires sustainability reporting for the 2024 financial year, as well as independent audits of those reports. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which was proposed in 2022 and not yet finalized, would require companies to demonstrate their efforts to protect the environment and human rights throughout the value chain.

The pressure to conform to these regulations can be seen in the accelerated rate of sustainability investments, according to our recent study of 3,000 executives, including 195 in France. In the study, conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics, sustainability budgets are expected to expand, on average, 10.4% per year between 2022 and 2025.

The increased expenditures will be needed to not just measure and report on environmental and social impacts but also develop sustainability-related products, incorporate sustainability into risk management frameworks, and enhance corporate governance to support sustainability integration across all business functions and activities.

In addition to regulations, other key drivers of sustainability include concerns over corporate reputation and attractiveness to investors. The banking and financial services sector in France was the first to experience and respond to these pressures, well before the EU regulations came into play.

For French banks, sustainability has been seen as a way to gain competitive differentiation and market share through innovative lending and investment practices, including green bonds and loans. This puts them ahead of other industries when it comes to applying technologies to sustainability initiatives—such as cloud, analytics, AI and intelligent automation. In our study, use of these technologies was relatively low. Technology use is bound to pick up, as it will take more than manual efforts to meet the rigor of the new regulations.

We’ve developed five recommendations for how French businesses can outperform their markets by embedding sustainability at their core.

#1 Boost sustainability investments to realize full business value