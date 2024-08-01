Overcoming the roadblocks to last-mile deliveries

In the post-pandemic era, the shipping experience has emerged as a key factor in attracting online shoppers. Spoiled by two- and even same-day delivery from Amazon and others, shoppers are increasingly unforgiving of poor delivery experiences—85% say they will not return to a retailer after such an incident.

But as online shopping has boomed, so too has the cost of delivery, especially the critical last mile. By some estimates, the price tag on this final mile has ballooned from 41% of total shipping costs in 2018 to 53% in 2023. With last-mile delivery demand expected to grow another 78% by 2030, that’s a problem for businesses.

To meet customer expectations while reining in delivery costs, companies need a deep understanding of their customers’ shopping behaviors. They must create strong collaborations with last-mile delivery partners for crowd-sourced delivery platforms, and they must build the technological infrastructure to support real-time tracking in order to create operational efficiencies.

A plethora of challenges

As consumers’ delivery expectations increase, so do the cost and complexity of meeting those demands. Make no mistake: the last-mile delivery landscape is riddled with challenges. Customers want personalized delivery, certainty, convenience, and visibility in their delivery options—and, as noted, are unforgiving of companies that don’t meet their demands. But inaccurate addresses, poor delivery routing and fleet management, lack of package visibility, and high reverse logistics charges all stand in the way.

Moreover, logistics providers face issues that are beyond their control: demand fluctuation, traffic congestion, shipping delays, weather-related incidents, and so on. Not only is there an urgent need to address all these challenges; exploring eco-friendly delivery options and moving to sustainable packaging have become increasingly important.

The following figure illustrates the focus areas for these challenges.