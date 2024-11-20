7 lending trends to watch in 2025

Source: Congressional Budget Office: The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2024 to 2034

Figure 1

It’s not just government debt, either. Household debt is reaching crushing levels as well. Total US consumer debt—including mortgage loans, credit card balances, student loans, auto loans, personal loans, etc.—is nearly $18 trillion.

That’s simply not a sustainable path. So where does it end? When will the country’s mountainous debt load finally be addressed? Probably only when, in the words of former US Speaker of the House John Boehner, “someone sneezes.” That is, only when the nation’s debt becomes so crushing that it triggers an inflation or deflation crisis.

In the meantime, the proverbial can continues to be kicked down the road. In what may be one of the biggest financial travesties in a generation, our ballooning debt burden is being passed on to our children and grandchildren.

2. Delinquencies are on the rise

The cause can be debated. Was it the government’s pandemic-era stimulus program? The inflation that cash infusion undoubtedly caused? Consumers’ post-pandemic borrowing to maintain their newly elevated standard of living after the stimulus spigot was turned off.

I’ll leave the explanation for economists to debate. Whatever the reason, though, the undeniable fact is that today’s consumers have taken on way too much debt, as noted—especially on credit cards and auto loans—and they’re having trouble paying it back.

The trend is most pronounced in plastic (see the troublesome dark green lines on Figure 2). Credit card lending is up around 50%, but the number of credit card holders isn’t—ipso facto, people have much higher balances on their cards. Not surprisingly, credit card delinquencies have spiked to 11%, the highest since the Great Recession of 2009-2010. Auto and student loan amounts and delinquencies (the charts’ aqua and purple lines, respectively) are nearly as troubling. Clearly, the trend is in the wrong direction.