Japanese businesses can unleash gen AI by addressing top inhibitors

Japan is widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. The region excels in implementing well-established and tested technology across various industries and businesses.

However, it also tends to be more conservative when it comes to pioneering immature technologies and is generally less inclined to take on the associated risks. This cautious approach minimizes the chances of failure in adopting cutting-edge innovations.

Moreover, Japan traditionally takes pride in its “monozukuri” culture, which emphasizes the creation of physical and tangible products over intangible ones. This cultural focus manifests in the country’s strengths in infrastructure, manufacturing and robotic automation. At the same time, Japan receives considerably less recognition in software development and digitization. Consequently, while Japan leads the field of robotics, it lags behind in areas such as AI integration.

This might explain why, when it comes to generative AI, while businesses believe this technology is critical to their future success, they plan to invest just under $23 million this year, less than half the global average of $47 million. A clear majority (63%) of Japanese respondents believe their companies aren't moving fast enough with their generative AI strategies, and over half (58%) believe these delays will result in a competitive disadvantage.

To better understand what generative AI adoption will look like globally, we conducted a study of 2,200 business leaders in 23 countries and 15 industries, including 200 in Japan. The study assessed a wide range of generative AI adoption trends, including investment levels, use cases, how critical gen AI strategies are to business success and organizational readiness to adopt the technology.

Advancement of corporate AI strategies and capabilities in Japan is especially critical given that companies are grappling with an aging population and shrinking workforce. To encourage investment and nurture the local AI ecosystem, the government is favoring a lighter regulatory approach, distancing itself from stricter global regimes and forging strategic partnerships that could help speed adoption and scale use.

As part of our study, we looked at two distinct uses of the technology: productivity, such as helping people work more quickly and get more done, and disrupt-the-business innovations, which involve more sweeping change to business and operating models. Overall, Japan mirrors the global trend: Over the next two years, more respondents expect to use generative AI to boost productivity than drive innovation (see Figure 1).

At the same time, executives in Japan also exhibit a lower-than-average commitment to productivity and a higher-than-average commitment to both business innovation and redesigning operating models. This reflects the region’s track record of embedding new technologies directly into their business.

Greater focus on productivity than innovation

Q: Which of the following best describes the role generative AI will play in your organization's business strategy in the next two years? (Percent of respondents naming each as a top-3 choice)