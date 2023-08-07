  1. Insights title Insights to Lead With Digital | Cognizant
  2. Insights Blog title Insights Blog | Cognizant
undefined
  1. Insights title Insights to Lead With Digital | Cognizant
  2. Insights Blog title Insights Blog | Cognizant
undefined
A photo of automated indoor farming

Study: Intelligent automation is #1 for boosting sustainability styles-h2

<p><br> August 07, 2023</p>
<p><b>In our recent study, the majority of executives who’ve implemented intelligent automation to support their environmental sustainability initiatives found it to outperform other technologies used for this purpose.</b></p>
Visit our Intelligent Process Automation webpage
<h4>How can business process automation support sustainability?</h4> <p>The world is about to see a fast acceleration in business sustainability initiatives and investments. In our recent study of 3,000 senior executives, we found spending levels will markedly increase between now and 2025, with a near-doubling in the number of respondents boosting sustainability spending by 10% or greater in that timeframe.</p> <p>The question for business operations leaders is where to focus their sustainability efforts. It has long made sense that because process optimization and automation can greatly enhance efficiency, it will also reduce the environmental footprint of both internal operations and processes that extend into the value chain.</p> <p>For instance, by incorporating basic automated building controls into the energy distribution system of smart buildings, businesses can realize&nbsp;<a href="https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/09/how-to-build-zero-carbon-buildings/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">10% to 15% energy savings</a>. More advanced functionality, such as demand-controlled ventilation, can yield an additional 5% to 10% energy savings.</p> <p>Another intuitive example is in the supply chain, where process optimization and automation can help identify and eliminate inefficiencies, reduce production and transportation-related emissions, and support circular economy goals.</p> <p>However, the challenges inherent to implementing automation technologies have often served as a deterrent. Automating and optimizing processes takes cross-enterprise collaboration and alignment among multiple functions, often using different tools and diverse systems. In our study, only 42% of respondents ranked robotic process automation and intelligent process automation (RPA/IPA)—which includes automation and AI technologies—among the top six technologies deployed to improve environmental sustainability (see Figure 1).</p>
Pie charts displaying the percentage of implementation for the top six sustainability technologies where cloud/edge is the most widely adopted at 66%.
#
<p><span class="small">Figure 1<br> Source: Cognizant Research<br> Base: 3,000 senior executives</span></p> <p>When looking at impact, however, RPA/IPA tools and technologies are a clear winner when it comes to boosting sustainability. In our study, 79% of respondents who had deployed process automation rated it as effective or highly effective in advancing their sustainability strategy, making it the most effective among the technology areas explored (see Figure 2).</p>
pie charts displaying the percentage of effectiveness for the top six sustainability technologies where IPA/RPA is rated the highest with 79% respondents naming it as effective or highly effective.
#
<p><span class="small">Figure 2<br> Source: Cognizant Research<br> Base: 3,000 senior executives</span></p> <h4>Process automation sustainability</h4> <p>Generative AI will only increase the impact of intelligent automation, as it brings new levels of creativity, problem-solving and adaptability to the automation space and, more broadly, to operations. As businesses shift to AI-first operating models, they will be able to accelerate their sustainability efforts through innovation and more dynamic resource optimization along the value chain.</p> <p>Such advancements will be seen in areas like material discovery and product design—which can be optimized for minimal environmental impact, durability and reuse or recycling—as well as predictive maintenance and proactive supply chain optimization.</p> <p><i>For more on how businesses are currently advancing toward their sustainability goals, as well as what will drive future impact, see&nbsp;</i><a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/insights/perspectives/sustainability-in-business-beyond-green-to-deeply-green-wf1518050" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><i>our report</i></a><i>&nbsp;“Deep Green: How data, technology and collaboration will drive the new phase of sustainability in business.”</i></p> <p><i>Visit our&nbsp;<a href="https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/services/intelligent-process-automation" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Intelligent Automation page</a>&nbsp;to explore more on how automation can help your business.</i></p>
Cognizant
Cognizant Insights Team
<p>We’re here to offer you practical and unique solutions to today’s most pressing technology challenges. Across industries and markets, get inspired today for success tomorrow.</p>
Latest posts
apiUrl
/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/intelligent-automation-for-boosting-sustainability-wf1966806/jcr:content/root/container/ctscontainerwidthcon/container_759312920/relatedsection.search.json
limit
errorMsg
Oops! There is an error in the search. Please try again
noDataMsg
layout
variation
vertical
pretitle
description
true
truncate
enabled
readmore
Know more
target
_self
seemore
See more
seeless
See less
MaxDisplayTiles
5
isShowAuthorName
false
isShowReadTime
false
initialDisplayTiles
5
dateFormat
MM.dd.yyyy
numberOfLinesDescription
3
null
style
Background Transparent, rm bottom padding
apiUrl
/content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/insights/insights-blog/intelligent-automation-for-boosting-sustainability-wf1966806/jcr:content/root/container/ctscontainerwidthcon_1391314226/relatedsection.search.json
limit
8
errorMsg
Oops! There is an error in the search. Please try again
noDataMsg
No Results found
layout
4
variation
horizontal
pretitle
false
description
true
truncate
enabled
readmore
Know more
target
_self
seemore
See more
seeless
See less
MaxDisplayTiles
isShowAuthorName
isShowReadTime
initialDisplayTiles
dateFormat
numberOfLinesDescription
See more
style
Background Transparent
Keep up with AI innovations for business

AI is moving fast. Our bimonthly LinkedIn newsletter helps you do the same. Subscribe for breaking AI news and actionable insights.

Subscribe