Turn the tables on instant payment fraud

Consumers have flocked to the speed and convenience of instant payments. However, there’s a flipside: instant payment fraud. And it’s a topic that’s not getting nearly enough attention.

At a recent fintech conference, an executive from The Bank of New York Mellon encouraged attendees to proactively tackle instant payment fraud, emphasizing the importance of data and information sharing.

We agree—and have collected several additional considerations for how banks can securely manage instant payments across the multiple networks emerging to support these real-time transactions.

The growing threat of real-time payment fraud

Real-time payments (RTPs) have skyrocketed. The US’s 2023 rollout of FedNow joins the growing roster of RTP networks already implemented by approximately 80 countries.

That’s good news for banks and payment service providers: As RTP networks multiply, it expands these businesses’ reach—that is, they gain more opportunities to transact with counterparties, which invariably attracts a larger customer base.

Equally important, the RTP trend now extends to corporate and institutional clients, and the promise of international RTP is getting closer.

But juggling multiple RTP systems incurs not only complexity and cost but also introduces the possibility of real-time payment fraud. In parallel with RTP’s rapid adoption has been a global wave of scams, including authorized push payment (APP) fraud. Financial crime and fraud are projected to cost banks and financial institutions $40.6 billion annually by 2027 globally.

Detecting instant payment fraud sooner rather than later