How to make the business case for sustainability

Digital transformation and environmental sustainability are top agenda items for businesses today. Consider that in a recent Gartner study, executives named environmental sustainability (for the first time) as a top 10 priority. And research from Forum (formerly IDG Communications) says 91% of organizations have adopted or plan to adopt a digital-first business strategy.

Thankfully, the two go hand-in-hand. Using digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and others, businesses are not only creating sustainability solutions that meet the expectations of a growing number of stakeholders, but they also can reap financial benefits from creating more efficient operations and innovative models.

With better sustainability solutions—made possible using digital tools—businesses can reduce their resource use, energy costs and waste, and meet the growing demand for sustainable products and services. Using these technologies, businesses can increase operational and supply chain transparency, simplify emissions reporting and create circular business models.

As detailed in a new e-book, Cognizant and Microsoft are supporting clients in their sustainability efforts by providing expertise and technology to meet their sustainability goals. At the same time, both companies—like a quickly growing number of organizations—are intensely focused on their own sustainability efforts.