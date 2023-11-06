August 08, 2022
How to be fit for the future
In our analysis of Economist Impact research, we reveal how businesses can modernize for the future, no matter what it brings.
Being future-ready has never been a simple endeavor. But given the tumultuous events and seismic change of the past two years, being prepared for what’s to come is more difficult—and more critical—than ever.
At Cognizant, we believe modernizing for the future is the number-one priority for any business leader today. And that means learning to operate as if everything will be in a constant state of flux: reading the early warning signs, predicting what’s ahead and acting in time to emerge with relevancy.
In our work to define what it takes to be future-ready, we commissioned Economist Impact to conduct a survey of 2,000 senior executives from across industries and geographies, as well as create a benchmarking tool so businesses can track their progress toward a future-ready state.
Our own analysis of this data underscores what executives need to do now to prepare for a future that’s apt to change at a moment’s notice—as well as how few businesses have these pieces in place today.
The following report—which reveals Cognizant’s analysis of the Economist Impact research—will help support businesses on their journey to being ready for whatever the future may bring.
For more, visit the Modern Business section of our website, or contact us.
The views and opinions expressed in this report are those of Cognizant and do not necessarily reflect the view and policies of Economist Impact. Data presented is from an Economist Impact executive survey, commissioned by Cognizant, conducted in early 2022.
