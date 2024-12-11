How payers can get a jump on prior authorization changes

Prior authorization, the process payers use to decide whether a procedure is medically necessary, remains a major source of friction and dissatisfaction. Lengthy wait times frustrate health plan members. Required documentation and follow-up detract from providers’ ability to efficiently deliver care. Prior authorization is expensive, too—according to one study, reviews cost between $80 and $120 per transaction. So it’s not surprising that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimates that automating prior authorizations and reducing administrative burden could save the industry $15 billion over the next decade.

In the US, federal regulators and state legislators are tackling the administrative burden associated with prior authorizations with rules and laws designed to make the process more transparent and streamlined. These regulatory efforts can take advantage of maturing industry data standards that support wider interoperability and data sharing.

Federal and state efforts are not synchronized, however, and individual states often have unique requirements. That means payers will face different compliance requirements across multiple states for various lines of business. But those that act on CMS compliance requirements now, using HL7®* FHIR® standards, should see early returns, process improvements, and more robust future data exchanges. We explore the advantages of this proactive approach below.

Federal and state regulators taking different routes

Payers operating government-sponsored plans and commercial plans in the US need to be familiar with both the CMS rule (see our discussion of the rule here) and state legislation. Significant differences exist among these efforts.

The CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057) requires specific improvements to the prior authorization process for government health plans by January 1, 2026. Then, by January 1, 2027, payers must implement a prior authorization API that supports electronic exchange of prior authorization requests and decisions. The API must list all payer-defined procedures requiring prior authorization, outline the necessary supporting documentation, and provide a mechanism for providers to submit requests and receive decisions. This prior authorization API is just one of several APIs that payers with government lines of business must implement by the 2027 deadline.

Meanwhile, more than 80% of US states have passed, or are in the process of passing, legislation affecting prior authorizations—and many of these initiatives don’t align with CMS requirements. Several have tighter deadlines, while others have broader transparency standards. For example, Illinois requires payers to report the top five reasons for prior authorization denials. Colorado requires payers to post approval and denial metrics on their public websites by provider specialty, the medication, diagnostic test or procedure, the reason for denial, and denials overturned on appeal. In contrast, the federal rule requires approvals and denials to be reported as percentages of aggregated requests made, not of specific procedures.