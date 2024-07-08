Gen AI has something to teach us about skilling and growth

When it comes to reskilling, generative AI is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, businesses will soon find themselves in dire need of a workforce reskilling program, with gen AI set to disrupt 90% of jobs by 2032, according to our recent research. In just two years’ time, according to another study, executives believe nearly half the skills that exist in today’s workforce won’t be relevant because of AI.

On the other hand, generative AI also promises to help solve the massive reskilling issue it creates. With its ability to quickly analyze vast datasets, generative AI can help organizations create continuously updated knowledge management repositories, identify evolving skill trends and create adaptive and personalized learning content that ensures organizations stay ahead of industry changes.

Businesses are taking note. A recent study found a higher percentage of survey participants anticipating learning and development (L&D) technology budget increases (24%) in the next fiscal year than decreases (17%). This was significantly greater for high-performance organizations (39% increase vs. 4% decrease).

More than one in five respondents said generative AI would be an L&D technology priority for the next 12 months, and that number doubled among high-performance organizations.

Such enthusiasm is well-timed. According to BCG, businesses in general have not prioritized skill development to date. Despite leading companies spending up to 1.5% of their annual budgets on learning and skill building, according to the consultancy, their leaders do not discuss skill building in the same way they do other goals, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. BCG found that 20% do not include any mention of learning or skill building, and in many others, the topic is only touched on in a generic paragraph on human resources or social responsibility.

With the introduction of gen AI across the business landscape, this needs to change. Not only will workers need to learn how to work with generative AI to make them more productive, but they’ll also need to learn new skills as the technology automates some of the tasks they’ve traditionally performed.