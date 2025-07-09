Making the case for generative AI in e-commerce

1. Cost

Challenge scale: 10/10

Cost is the biggest impediment to generative AI adoption. Investments are needed in technology, skills, data and infrastructure. Generative AI also requires vast computation and storage resources, which leads to a large carbon footprint.

While costs cannot be totally avoided, they can be mitigated by planning out a roadmap for the initiative that encourages better informed decisions and avoidance of costly mistakes.

2. Ethics and compliance

Challenge scale: 9/10

The second biggest challenge is data and privacy. Many data owners (authors, artists, organizations) are now challenging LLM developers about the legality of using their data to generate AI outputs. The use of publicly available data to train LLMs can also raise privacy and compliance concerns, for example, with standards like GDPR. Organizations will need to address concerns around ethics by investing in responsible AI frameworks and ensuring compliance with the regulations.

3. Skills gap

Challenge scale: 8/10

With generative AI still in the early adoption phase, there is a shortage of skilled professionals to handle various aspects of generative AI solution development, implementation and maintenance. Possible new roles like prompt engineers, AI auditors and AI ethicists may further aggravate the skills shortage. Organizations will need to invest in generative AI-specific capability development as part of the larger adoption framework.

4. Training data

Challenge scale: 7/10

Most LLMs suffer from hallucination, in which they produce inaccurate information. The primary reason for this is a lack of breadth, variety, depth or industry-specific training data. There are a number of ways to mitigate this challenge, such as considering multiple LLMs (a generic LLM and an industry-specific LLM) or starting with a generic LLM and training it on industry/organization data.

Organizations will need to carefully evaluate these options, understand the pros and cons, and adopt the ones that would work best for them within the given timeline and resources.

5. System integration

Challenge scale: 7/10

Integrating generative AI solutions into the existing systems and technology architecture can be very challenging, especially if these systems are not built to handle advanced data-intensive solutions like generative AI. This challenge can be managed by performing a current-state assessment of the enterprise IT landscape, identifying areas that will need to be upgraded to support the generative AI roadmap and include them as prerequisites in the roadmap.

A comprehensive adoption approach to generative AI in e-commerce

To make generative AI journeys more manageable and successful, businesses need to organize the entire effort within a framework. Below is the generative AI adoption framework we use to guide organizations through the various aspects needed to succeed with such a complex journey.

Adoption framework