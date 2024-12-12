For CSPs, gen AI bots can boost sales and lower costs



The key is careful planning. While gen AI addresses many telecom needs, integrating it into live agents’ work requires zeroing in on strategic pilots, prioritizing bot accuracy, and doubling down on metrics and customer feedback.

Why conversions are king

Among CSPs’ efforts to make agents more productive, one goal stands out: Converting casual inquirers, or “shoppers,” into customers. Conversions are king, and they’re where inbound sales are won or lost, according to cross-industry research. Of the 2.5 million inbound sales calls that study analyzed, shoppers comprised roughly 40%. Although the shoppers were the largest of all calling groups, sales agents converted just 22% versus 36% of willing buyers.

That’s a gap CSPs want to close, and gen AI bots are the advances they need.

As gen AI adoption grows, the technology is prodding companies to shift to a more customer-centric point of view, and CSPs are no exception. The bots fill two important functions for CSPs. One is as externally facing tools that engage directly with B2C and B2B customers, answering basic pre-sale questions about products and services and offering recommendations such as custom bundles or VoIP contract details.

These gen AI-driven customer bots provide big advantages over their more rudimentary predecessors. Backed by natural language processing and contextual awareness, the bots generate nuanced responses and even reply conversationally instead of using predefined scripts.

Gen AI bots: The new coach in town

But it’s as internal bots that gen AI really shines. Such bots can play a key role in end-to-end sales and service support—quickly verifying a customer’s identity, analyzing their profile, and then understanding their inquiry in real-time.

Equally important, the bot can act as a coach whispering in the agent’s ear, offering up product recommendations based on the customer’s needs and preferences and allowing the agent to provide more personalized service or resolve technical issues.

For example, the bot might inquire about a customer’s recent iPhone 16 purchase and suggest a pair of Apple AirPods. Or, based on data usage history, the bot could prompt a B2B customer about additional services such as high-capacity data plans: “We noticed your company has been increasing its data usage. Here’s a special offer on our 10 gigabit ethernet.”

Results tell the story

In our work with CSP clients, we’re seeing gen AI bots produce impressive numbers among live agents in sales and customer care. At several client engagements, the deployment of external and internal bots has freed agents to handle up to 20% more calls. The bots have also enabled the companies to reduce average handle time (AHT) by up to 25%.

The gains add up to big benefits for CSPs: By shaving at least three to five minutes off call times that average 11 to 20 minutes, agents gain 60 minutes per day for additional calls. The added calls per agent mean more opportunities to interact with customers, understand their needs, and offer suitable products or services or resolve issues and convert more leads.

Among CSPs we’ve been working with on bot pilots, sales agents are handling 10% more calls. Combined with a 5% conversion rate, this leads to projected gains of up to 15% in added annual revenue.