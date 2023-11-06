The 4Rs to rethink travel loyalty programs

Figure 1

How the modern loyalty program is evolving

If airlines and hotels want to build loyalty among a broader set of travelers, they need to fundamentally change how traditional loyalty programs are designed, managed and monetized.

In the airline industry, we’re seeing a shift to co-branded credit cards that reward people for any purchases made with that card. American Airlines has been an early adopter of this strategy, simplifying its AAdvantage rewards program so that members earn loyalty points any time they use a company-branded credit card. The benefit is two-fold: members earn rewards faster, while the company unlocks a new revenue stream through its credit card partner.

On the redemption side, hotels are providing more opportunities for guests to customize their rewards and are including a wider range of options, including some that can be redeemed instantly. IHG’s new loyalty program, for example, lets guests choose a reward that appeals to them in the moment—be it free breakfast, food and beverage credit or lounge access. On the other hand, they also have the option of saving for a bigger reward later.

Transactions are out; relationships are in

While the goal of the modern loyalty program remains the same as that of the traditional model, the method differs. Brands today aren’t singularly focused on trying to spur a purchase; they aim to reach travelers on a deeper, more personal level to build a long-time relationship.

Put another way, traditional loyalty programs were transactional, while the current version is more emotional. It's no longer solely about the economic value the consumer gives or gets from the brand. It's about whether the experience matches the consumer’s expectations, wants and needs. For example, Alaska Airline’s loyalty program includes a unique feature that grants new parents an extra year of Elite status. This forges a deeper connection with existing customers in the moment and likely strengthens their loyalty in the future.

At the same time, an effective rewards program must offer a range of benefits that will appeal to a wide cross-section of travelers. To that end, brands need to leverage data and technology to identify the correct value drivers for each member, and to personalize and promote the most relevant aspects of the rewards program. By understanding consumers and what matters to them, brands can build a relationship that lasts a lifetime.

In addition, brands should ensure that their data strategy extends beyond immediate transactions and direct monetization. For example, companies can use data to develop new insights about customer behaviors, motivations and preferences to identify gaps within the current program. Comprehensive data, when used in conjunction with artificial intelligence and other technologies, can also help brands evolve and personalize offerings more quickly and fluidly.