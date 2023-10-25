For US businesses, sustainability is all about growth

Over the last couple of years, US business leaders have begun to dramatically shift their sustainability mindset. While it may not top their list of strategic priorities as it does elsewhere, it has certainly moved into the top five on the corporate agenda.

Why? Three reasons: the “growth-growth-growth” mentality that pervades the US private sector, increasingly intense consumer pressure and global competition. Sustainability is also a key feature of recent federal policies aimed, in part, at domestic manufacturing and clean energy production. Additionally, we await the result of the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s deliberations on climate-related risk and emissions disclosure and transition planning, while the recently passed Senate Bill 253 in California will require businesses to report on Scopes 1, 2 and 3.

All of these forces combined are pushing US business leaders to increase their sustainability expenditures. According to our recent study of 3,000 global executives, including 941 in the US, conducted in partnership with Oxford Economics, annual budgets grew by an average of just 9% between 2020 and 2022 but are expected to reach a 12% annual increase by 2025 and 13% between 2025 and 2030.

Brand perception is a key driver, particularly as major global businesses based in the US—from Microsoft to Walmart—loudly proclaim their sustainability credentials, from setting aggressive carbon reduction targets to reducing the environmental footprint of their store operations. Global competitors are also raising the sustainability bar, especially for those businesses with operations overseas. Meanwhile, millennial and Gen Z consumers have turned sustainability into a key factor in deciding both what they purchase and where they work.

Organizations also increasingly understand the business value of sustainability. On the efficiency side, reducing resource consumption leads to lower costs, greater productivity and resilience, as well as lower exposure to price volatility. On the growth side—perhaps even more important in the US—markets for sustainable products are growing far faster than those of conventional equivalents. And when it comes to innovation and risk management, the deeper links with a more sustainable value chain (which, for example, Scope 3 reporting and planning delivers) not only lowers environmental impacts but also generates early warning of possible risks and drives faster, cheaper collaborative innovation.

The intensified focus on sustainability comes at a time when the technology to support, scale and accelerate these efforts has reached new levels of maturity. The question for many businesses is whether they have optimized their ESG data collection and management systems. These are crucial not only to meet their sustainability endeavors and responsibilities, but also to enable evidence-based, future-fit decision-making in sustainability and beyond—whether for their own internal operations or across their value chains.

In our study, it’s clear that sustainability efforts will only grow more data- and digitally-intensive. Initiatives to be implemented in the coming years will rely ever more on technology such as AI, advanced analytics, digital twins and automation to deliver sustainability goals.

A key factor will be how the C-suite balances the equation of power and accountability. As in other regions, it’s the CEO who sets the sustainability agenda and holds the purse strings, while the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) and other managers are responsible for program outcomes. Achieving ambitious sustainability targets requires not just an alignment of decision-making, execution and accountability, but also a drive to ensure the entire company is incentivized to meet those goals. Otherwise, businesses run the risk that sustainability initiatives are seen as a box-ticking exercise pushed by disengaged leaders, which will lead to poor results.

From our analysis of the study, we’ve devised five recommendations for how US businesses can outperform their markets by embedding sustainability at their core.

#1 Boost sustainability investments to realize full business value