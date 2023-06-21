Enabling concurrent changes for Marketing Ops

Figure 2

In using a platform this way, Marketing Ops teams gain several new capabilities:

The ability to work on multiple packages simultaneously.





The ability to manage parallel work streams and deployment processes for multiple packages.





The ability to detach a CR at any stage if it is not ready for deployment, while also preserving the orphaned CR data to avoid repeat configuration when reattaching to the next active revision.

Benefits of concurrent change

By enabling concurrent change, Marketing Ops teams unlock several benefits:

Flexibility. The new process enables teams to not only work simultaneously, but also to perform several new actions, such as detaching a CR from a bundle at any stage.



Scalability. Because changes can be made concurrently, Marketing Ops teams can increase the number of packages and updates to the offer pack—while maintaining the highest level of speed.



Time-to-market. Individual teams can work in tandem without waiting for one another to complete their changes before the next phase of work begins. This improves overall time-to-market, which helps the company hit all-important customer acquisition and retention numbers.

Best practices for enabling concurrent changes

Enabling concurrent change isn’t simply a technical configuration; it also requires evolution to existing business processes and adapted ways of working for people in the organization. Here are three key considerations organizations should include in their transformation plan when building a concurrent change function.

Align business processes to enable concurrent changes. Working concurrently will be a new experience for many organizations. As a result, they must adapt and align business processes to reflect this new capability. Part of the change management exercise should include mapping new workflows from end to end and determining what peripheral processes are involved and how they can be adapted to optimize this new capability.



Train and enable the marketing organization to use the system effectively. The solution outlined above is built on the Pega platform and utilizes its 1:1 Operations Manager and Customer Decision Hub. Teams must be skilled in using this platform and accompanying toolset. Beyond that basic capability, teams will need to be trained to work in parallel. This requires the organization to create an environment in which teams can test use cases and understand how they should adjust existing workflows based on the new and expanded functionalities of this solution.



Set up reporting and dashboarding capabilities so that leaders can measure progress and introduce options for improvement. Because many different teams will be using the system, it’s important to set up a centralized dashboard to understand where each team, as well as each change request, is in the overall process. This helps the team optimize planning, as well as pinpoint areas of improvement.

The power of concurrent change is open to your Marketing Ops team

By enabling concurrent changes, Marketing Ops organizations can function simultaneously, which means they can work more efficiently, and therefore complete projects more quickly. This ability can help reduce time-to-market, which translates into stronger customer acquisition and retention numbers, as well as stronger growth and profitability.

For Marketing Ops teams, enabling concurrent change is a reality—and for many the key to a strong future.

To learn more, visit the https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/services/enterprise-platform-services/pega-platform-services">Pega Software Services section of our website or https://www.cognizant.com/us/en/about-cognizant/contact-us">contact us.

This article was written by Victor Roy and Narayan Lakshmanan, Pega Consultants in Cognizant’s Enterprise Platform Services practice.