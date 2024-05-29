Empathy 2.0: How gen AI and data are shaking up debt-collection

In an economy troubled by inflation and fears of recession, the steady job market has provided a buffer for consumers against the rising cost of borrowing money.

But now consumers’ debt burden is growing. Credit card debt hit a record high in the final quarter of last year, mortgage balances topped $12.25 trillion (despite a decline in originations), while the average auto loan debt grew 5.2% in 2023.

For financial institutions and collection agencies, navigating the resulting rise in delinquencies requires tapping an unusual pair of resources—automation and empathy—and using data to unlock their combined power. By applying AI in debt collection, organizations can not only improve recovery rates, but build stronger customer relationships that over time translate to growth and competitive advantage.

Empathy meets AI

The collection of debts has always been a fraught area of customer relations. But then—and you may have heard this before—came the Internet. Negative collection experiences go viral on TikTok. Online reviews wield enormous influence over buying decisions. And hardly anyone answers phone calls from unknown numbers.

Debt collection needed a new playbook—and along came AI.

Modern debt collectors know that friendly, flexible, solutions-oriented approaches to debt recovery work better than hardball tactics, and they’re exactly the kinds of personalized interactions that can now, suddenly, be automated and deployed at scale with gen AI and data. The more informed the debt collectors are about an individual customer’s payment challenges, the more creative and useful they can be in helping navigate a labyrinth of financial difficulty.