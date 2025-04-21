Avoiding the top mistakes of using an operational data store

Over the years, many types of data management technologies have emerged to provide an easy way to store, collect, process, analyze and visualize data. However, many organizations find it difficult to manage the overall data ecosystem. The problem is not about generating or storing the data; rather it is about extracting meaningful information from the data.

In most cases, the primary systems of record—like customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, IT systems management platforms, etc.—provide highly valuable transactional data. However, they offer only limited reporting capabilities. To fill the gap, many business users import data from multiple sources and try to transform and aggregate the data using a spreadsheet program like Excel or a data analytics and visualization platform like Alteryx.

A better solution, however, would be to implement an operational data store (ODS). An ODS is different from other data management solutions because it is meant for transactional data. Transactional data is mostly stored in ERP, software-as-a-service and custom applications, whereas historical data is leveraged through a data warehouse, data lake, data mart and data lakehouse for analytical reporting.

An ODS platform, meanwhile, is a tactical solution that enables transactional data to be aggregated from multiple applications in real-time for a composite view of daily operations. The ODS ingests real-time transactions from multiple data sources and aggregates them for a specific business case. Real-time integration enables business users to make data-driven decisions based on the current snapshot of the operational data and status.