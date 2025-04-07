What’s on the menu for QSRs: AI, automation and agents

Fast. Convenient. Consistent. These are the hallmarks of quick-service restaurants (QSRs).

However, as the industry faces increasing pressure to deliver personalized and experience-driven services, many QSRs are looking for ways to expand and enhance their offerings without compromising service, speed or margins.

Enter AI for QSRs. A transformative force across industries, artificial intelligence is poised to play a crucial role in QSRs, driving both personalization and operational efficiency. With 76% of restaurant operators saying using technology gives them a competitive edge, but that their restaurant could do more to keep up technology trends, AI presents a significant opportunity to enhance customer experience and streamline operations.

Yet adopting new technology in QSRs can introduce operational complexities, high costs, maintenance challenges and customer adaptation hurdles, potentially negating their advantages. Here we’ll explore areas in which AI can unlock new possibilities for QSRs while ensuring they retain their core identity—delivering speed, convenience and consistency at scale.

Dynamic menus and pricing

For years, QSR menus have been constant and unchanging—so familiar that many customers skip reading them and opt for their go-to favorites. But with AI, the menu is changing—if not in content, then at least in appearance.

For example, Wendy’s recently announced a $30 million investment to roll out digital menu boards over the next two years. The AI-powered boards analyze data from past sales, customer preferences, weather conditions and local events to forecast demand and adjust displayed items dynamically. This allows Wendy’s to test different menu architectures and customer journeys, adapt offerings based on holidays or peak periods, and promote new products such as the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty and Saucy Nuggs.

While many consumers have embraced dynamic menus because they increase the speed and accuracy of orders, they tend to be more skeptical about dynamic pricing. This tactic allows restaurants to adjust prices based on demand, thus strategically enhancing profitability and operational efficiency based on external factors like weather, events and ingredient availability.

While dynamic pricing is already common in some sectors (such as travel—think of airline seats), that doesn’t mean consumers like it; in a 2024 NerdWallet study, 22% of US consumers said they wouldn’t spend money at a business that uses the tactic. Nevertheless, industry experts say it’s likely to become a more common practice across QSRs in the next five years—especially because McDonald’s is leading the way.

In 2023, the industry giant partnered with Google Cloud to apply AI solutions globally, enabling more precise and personalized pricing strategies based on loyalty program data. The company’s proprietary pricing tools, which leverage generative AI and machine learning (ML), allow it to analyze pricing opportunities at both individual restaurants and the menu item level.

Since customers need time to adjust to dynamic pricing, QSRs should proceed with caution and consider these key factors: