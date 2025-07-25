Consumers adopting AI will reshape the energy and utilities customer journey

Figure 3

Base: 8,451 respondents in the US, UK, Germany and Australia

Source: Cognizant Research

Younger energy and utilities consumers show nearly three times as much interest in AI as older consumers

Younger consumers (18–34) are almost three times as likely to use AI to buy energy and utilities products and services as the 55+ cohort. Research has consistently shown younger consumers are willing to pay more for a home or apartment that features smart home tech—and that trend will gain momentum as younger consumers reach their peak spending power.

In addition to higher interest in smart home tech, younger consumers’ preferences for renewable energy are encouraging energy and utilities companies to offer more diverse home energy packages. For example, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) now offers time-of-use, tiered rate and solar rate plans for consumers looking to lower their home’s carbon footprint. These plan rollouts are relatively more recent additions to their customer-facing offerings, with even more significant changes in recent years.

EV charging is the only product category to fall below the global average

EV charging falls 14 points lower on the index during the Buy phase than the global average. However, high-income consumers show an upswing of more than 20 points when compared with low- and medium-income consumers for this product category. This is likely due to the high cost of purchasing and installing EV charging stations in one's home and to the fact that as of now, EVs are significantly pricier than comparable internal combustion cars and trucks.

While EVs often come with Level 1 wall plug-in chargers, they take up to two days to fully charge via this low-level capacity. As studies show, most consumers prefer to charge their EV at home or work, where long charge periods can occur. A good EV home charger runs between $350 and $750, with installation costs ranging from $800 to $2,000. This pricing is affected by charger, connection, brand, location, labor and, most importantly, permits. Given all the costs and complexity, it is clear why consumers may hesitate to allow AI to make such a considerable decision on their behalf.

AI interest is higher for digital voice assistants and chatbots than at any other stage

While conversational AI remains the preferred tool, digital voice assistants and chatbots have their strongest showing in the Buy phase. At just 4 points below conversational AI, the gap is much narrower than in the Learn and Use phases. This showcases consumers’ broad interest in low-friction tools when it comes to making energy and utility purchases in a way that saves them money.

After all, utilities make up nearly 10% of consumers’ annual income, and a further 3% goes to fueling up their cars. With the incorporation of AI into homes through such items as smart thermostats, smart bulbs and switches, plugs and curtains, savings can range from 10%–30%.

Many of these functionalities can be commanded through a connected voice assistant system; additionally, the associated energy and utility bills these AI-driven tools are tied to could be paid through a single voice command. In addition, trained chatbots can offer efficient energy and utility payment processing and support options.