How agentic AI will revolutionize the financial services landscape

This content was originally featured in a Forbes article in February 2025.

Agentic AI is spurring a profound metamorphosis in the financial services sector. Based on my career-long experience in IT and digitization, I believe that these systems, underpinned by cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), will revolutionize the industry by significantly boosting productivity and fostering innovation.

Agentic AI systems are sophisticated autonomous entities that can independently execute tasks, make informed decisions and learn from interactions, without the need for human intervention. These systems transcend conventional artificial intelligence by integrating a "chaining" mechanism. This advanced capability enables the AI to execute a series of actions in response to a single request, effectively deconstructing intricate tasks into smaller, more manageable components.

Agentic AI: a significant leap forward for finance

The evolution of agentic AI systems over the past few decades has been nothing short of transformative. In the early stages, automation within the financial sector was confined to rudimentary tasks such as transaction processing. These initial systems were relatively simplistic, designed to handle repetitive and straightforward operations. But technological advancements like machine learning have propelled agentic AI systems into a new era of sophistication.

Modern agentic AI systems can now execute complex functions. They are adept at conducting comprehensive risk assessments, analyzing vast datasets to identify potential threats and opportunities. In portfolio management, they can enable dynamic and strategic asset allocation based on real-time data and predictive analytics.

This progression underscores a broader trend in finance toward increased reliance on intelligent systems to enhance decision-making processes and operational efficiency. The integration of AI and ML into agentic AI systems represents a significant leap forward, transforming them from mere tools of convenience into indispensable components of modern financial infrastructure.



The foundational components of agentic AI

The pillars of agentic AI systems encompass several advanced technologies, each playing a crucial role in their functionality and efficiency:

AI and ML are at the core of these systems, providing the ability to assimilate vast amounts of data and continuously improve performance through iterative learning processes. AI encompasses a broad range of techniques that enable machines to mimic human intelligence, including problem-solving, decision making and pattern recognition. ML, a subset of AI, focuses on developing algorithms that allow systems to make predictions and learn from available data. This dynamic learning capability ensures that agentic AI systems can adapt to new information and evolving scenarios, enhancing their effectiveness over time.





By leveraging blockchain, agentic systems can offer transparent and verifiable transactions, fostering trust and reliability among users. It should be noted that blockchain is not a must for agentic AI systems.

Together, these technologies create a synergistic framework that empowers agentic AI systems to operate with high levels of intelligence, adaptability and security. The integration of AI and ML drives continuous improvement and learning, NLP facilitates effective human-machine communication, and blockchain ensures the integrity and transparency of transactions.



This combination of advanced technologies positions agentic AI systems at the forefront of innovation, capable of transforming various industries and enhancing the way we interact with technology.

Agentic AI applications in financial services

Agentic AI systems have various applications in the financial services world:

Automated trading: Autonomous systems are capable of executing trades with remarkable speed and precision, utilizing advanced algorithms to optimize returns. For instance, hedge funds can employ AI-driven trading bots to meticulously analyze market trends and execute trades with impeccable timing, thereby maximizing profitability.



Fraud detection: These intelligent agentic AI systems excel at identifying fraudulent activities by scrutinizing transaction patterns and detecting anomalies. Financial institutions can leverage agentic AI to monitor and prevent fraudulent transactions in real time, enhancing security and trust.



Personalized financial advice: Intelligent agentic AI systems can analyze vast amounts of customer data to offer bespoke financial advice, empowering clients to make well-informed decisions. Robo-advisors can deliver personalized investment strategies tailored to individual risk profiles, ensuring optimized financial planning.



Portfolio management: Agentic AI-powered portfolio management tools offer tailored investment strategies based on individual risk tolerance and financial objectives. These tools continuously monitor and adjust portfolios to maximize returns, ensuring that investment strategies remain in harmony with market conditions.



Regulatory compliance: Agentic AI facilitates regulatory compliance by automating monitoring and reporting processes. This encompasses anti-money laundering (AML) and "know your customer" (KYC) initiatives, where AI systems swiftly detect suspicious activities and ensure adherence to regulatory standards.

The advent of agentic AI systems marks a pivotal shift in the financial services sector, unlike anything I have seen in my 20-plus-year career. By leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, ML, NLP and blockchain, these systems can enhance operational efficiency, security and decision-making processes.

As agentic AI systems continue to evolve, they promise to drive innovation and redefine the landscape of financial services, making them indispensable tools for the future.