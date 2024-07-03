Gen AI in transportation and logistics: five principles

There are few industries facing as many conflicting demands as transportation and logistics. Leaders in this sector are striving to advance efficiency, reduce costs, and keep up with growing visibility and personalization expectations (the “Amazon effect”)—all while managing acute market fluctuations, labor shortages, and sustainability initiatives.

Generative AI in transportation and logistics offers promising solutions to address these challenges. It has the potential to serve as a co-pilot with which operations and customer service organizations can drive productivity while reducing the cost of errors, and its ease of use can reduce friction in an industry that historically lags in technology modernization.

Where gen AI meets transportation and logistics

An IDC survey found that more than 50% of transportation and logistics firms are already implementing gen AI, with about 70% of use cases being in knowledge management, marketing (better shipper/lead conversion, enhanced dynamic pricing/quoting), and product/service design.

Further, according to a Precedence Research report, the market is set to grow at an annual rate of 44% to $19 billion by 2032. Transportation and logistics will be an ongoing contributor to that growth due to gen AI’s ability to help address changing consumer behavior, cost pressures, labor shortages, and disruption from geopolitical conflict, legislation, and even black swan events.

The top AI models that address these use cases (as well as wide-ranging applications across the value chain) are shown in Figure 1.