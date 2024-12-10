Flying smarter: 3 ways AI will improve airline mobile apps in 2025

Source: 2024 IATA Global Passenger Survey

Figure 1

But even passengers older than 25 are now willing to use biometrics, digital wallets for loyalty programs and digital wallets for payment. Additionally, in 2023, more than half of flyers checked-in using their mobile device, while 88% of American travelers checked-in electronically.

These are all signs of an industry-wide embrace of technology in daily operations. From seamless check-ins and digital boarding passes to real-time flight updates and personalized notifications, mobile apps are the new cornerstones of passenger convenience.

With the advent of AI, what’s more, these apps are becoming more intelligent and intuitive, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency and customer satisfaction in air travel. In this article, we explore three cutting-edge AI trends that leading airlines are embracing, and how these advancements are enhancing mobile app experiences to foster greater customer trust, loyalty and satisfaction.

Apps and AI: what’s here, what’s coming

1. AI voice assistants

Many airlines are already deploying AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to handle basic customer inquiries, but some are pushing the boundaries even further.

In July 2024, Wizz Air introduced an AI voice assistant, “Amelia,” who provides real-time support during flight disruptions. If a flight is delayed or canceled, Amelia proactively contacts passengers and—addressing them by name throughout—provides them with updates and options for managing their altered travel plans, a 120% Wizz credit or a 100% refund to the original payment method. Amelia can also assist passengers in securing overnight accommodations, tracking down (human) airport representatives for further assistance. If all else fails, she can direct customers to airport information desks or Wizz Air’s Special Assistance line.

Amelia’s one-on-one attention lends a personal touch to the passenger experience. This innovative use of AI sets a new standard of customer care and is a strong, sure-to-be-emulated example of how AI can be leveraged to create a more seamless, satisfying travel experience.

2. Travel media networks

Long before AI went mainstream, airline passengers had grown accustomed to a wide selection of in-flight entertainment delivered via seatback video systems. Interaction with these systems, in 2025, will increasingly happen within the same airline mobile apps that handle check-in, boarding and other aspects of the passenger experience. This will give passengers a new level of control over the movies, TV shows, music, and other content that help enrich their hours in transit.

This shift will also benefit airlines. In June, to give one illustration, United Airlines launched Kinective Media, a media network that allows brands to deliver personalized advertising and offers to travelers through the airline’s mobile app. This advertising technology platform leverages anonymized audience segments, enabling marketers armed with AI-derived insights into customers’ preferences to target their campaigns with precision.

Crucially, the Kinective Media system lets customers opt out of targeted advertising (at least in the U.S.) and does not share United customers’ personal information with third parties. While reports suggest that 71% of shoppers who receive personalized offers are interested in them, some still do find them intrusive. The opt-out feature is essential to establishing and maintaining trust, reinforcing customers’ confidence in United's commitment to privacy.

3. Personalized travel recommendations

Airlines are also increasingly using AI to analyze customer preferences and travel history, then offering tailored suggestions for destinations, activities and services.

Lufthansa Group introduced an AI-powered travel advisor named “Holly” that can provide personalized travel recommendations and allows for immediate booking of complete package holidays, taking into account personal preferences, hotel reviews and excursions available. It doesn’t stop there. Lufthansa Group also offers a ChatGPT-power packing-list generator that creates personalized packing lists based on the specifics of a passenger’s flight. The tool can consider several variables, including destination, season and planned activities.

These features are now integrated within a mobile app that was, already, the industry “gold standard.” Each year, the World Aviation Festival hosts a ‘Battle of the Airline Apps’ to determine which app best delivers a seamless, frictionless, and simple passenger experience. In the latest competition, the three finalists were Air India, Emirates, and Lufthansa Group, with Lufthansa emerging as the winner.

By integrating AI into their services, Lufthansa Group is building on this advantage: enhancing the travel-planning experience and ensuring passengers are well-prepared for their journeys, fulfilling the airline’s commitment to making travel more seamless and personalized for its many customers.