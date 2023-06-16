Skip to main content Skip to footer
Supplier Diversity
Contact
Cognizant is committed to supporting businesses owned by people of diverse backgrounds by providing them with opportunities to supply products and services to our company. We also provide these diverse groups business guidance and educational opportunities.
To be considered for upcoming sourcing and procurement opportunities at Cognizant, please provide your pre-registration information here.
You can review our Supplier Diversity Policy here.

Pre-register here

The company name is the required field.
Federal Tax ID is a required field.
Please enter a valid number.
Please enter the address.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please enter the city.
Please enter State or Province.
Please enter Zip or Postal Code.
Please enter Country.
Kindly select Yes or No
Please enter Year Established.
Please enter Revenue for the last completed fiscal year.
Please enter Revenue for the fiscal year two years ago.
Please enter Revenue for the fiscal year three years ago.
Please enter the Primary Point of Contact Name.
Please enter Secondary Point of Contact Name.
This field is required.
Please enter valid contact number.
This field is required
Please enter Diversity Classification.
this field is required
this field is required
Please select yes or no
Please enter the Agency from whom certification is obtained.
Please select a future date.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.