What is structured data?

Structured data is data that is organized and formatted, normally in a database. It follows a predetermined structure or set of rules—meaning these records are the same from one to the next. The more structured data is, the easier it is to process. Examples of structured data include a list of names, addresses, phone numbers, purchase history or social media followers.

What are the business benefits of structured data?

Implementing and analyzing structured data can deliver multiple benefits to an organization. For example, it can: