What are smart utilities?

Smart utilities are companies in the electric, gas and water sectors that employ connected sensors across their grids in order to deliver services more efficiently and to analyze their operations. Most smart utilities are heavy users of the Internet of Things (IoT) concept of connected devices and incorporate the latest digital technologies in communications, software, computing and mapping to streamlines their businesses.

What are the business benefits of smart utilities?

All utilities deal with an enormous amount of diverse data from multiple sources. Setting smart utilities apart from those slower to embrace digital technologies and change are the business benefits they frequently reap in diverse areas such as: