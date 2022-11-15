What is smart manufacturing?

Smart manufacturing is a process that optimizes manufacturing procedures through automation, Big Data analytics and computerized controls that minimize costs and maximize productivity. By combining data from IT systems and operational systems (such as product lifecycle management and ERP systems), it enables manufacturers to quickly and effectively respond to changes on the factory floor and across their value chain.

What are the business benefits of smart manufacturing?

Smart manufacturing enables continuous operational improvement, increasing productivity and reducing costs. Self-monitoring and predictive maintenance enabled by machine learning reduces downtime and repair costs. And real-time awareness of the state of production equipment and raw materials makes it easier to meet changing customer needs, mass customize products and develop new products and services.