What is a smart home?

A smart home is a house that uses in-home sensors and Web-connected devices, such as thermostats and smart speakers, to provide security, convenience and entertainment. As higher-bandwidth 5G networks become available, these services can extend beyond home security and energy management, and integrate with connected cars and remote medical and fitness monitors.

What are the business benefits of smart homes?

Smart homes can help people cut their energy costs. It can also help communications services providers grow revenue as customers “cut the cord” on older services such as wired telephony and cable TV packages. With real-time awareness of occupant needs and activities, businesses can create new business models, such as proactive, on-demand delivery of goods and services from home health care to repairs.