What is a smart city?

A smart city is an urban area whose public spaces are equipped with networked sensors in everything from roads to buildings. The data from these sensors help citizens, public officials, law enforcement and service providers make the best use of resources and aid future planning.

What are the business benefits of a smart city?

Smart ride-sharing and vehicle-sharing systems, as well as real-time traffic routing, can reduce congestion and pollution while increasing worker productivity. Businesses can more accurately track the arrival of people, supplies and inventory and optimize delivery schedules. Governments can respond faster and more effectively to crises. Big Data analytics of crime patterns can improve public safety. And smart payments for government services can minimize fraud and increase revenue.