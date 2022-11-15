What are smart buildings/smart facilities?
Smart buildings, or smart facilities, are those that use information and communications technology-based systems, services and technology to optimize the facility’s performance. Building systems, including heating, ventilation and security, are equipped with networked sensors that continually provide information about the condition and performance of those systems.
What are the business benefits of smart buildings/smart facilities?
Among the myriad business benefits of smart buildings/smart facilities are:
- Environmental benefits and cost savings. Smart buildings reduce energy costs through real-time adjustments of heating, cooling, lighting and other systems based on changes in weather and building occupancy. Because they can be monitored and adjusted remotely, smart facilities reduce carbon footprints while saving money in the process.
- Risk mitigation. The monitoring and remote-control capabilities of smart building systems enable supervisors to catch problems early, and often help prevent them. By anticipating or uncovering early warnings of problems in heating, plumbing and other infrastructures, smart facilities can reduce the risk and inconvenience to occupants.
- A safer occupant experience. Smart buildings that use surveillance and security systems improve the experience for occupants by providing a safer, better-protected place to live and work. They also provide convenience through sensor alerts for availability of, for example, laundry or exercise equipment.