What is a service desk?
A service desk is the problem-solving point of contact between a provider of IT services and its users. Service desks can manage everyday IT incidents, disruptions (such as outages), as well as planned and unplanned service changes. A help desk typically uses a “ticket” workload system, managing both internal and user-facing support departments. Today’s service desks generally employ cloud-based—and even AI-based—software to efficiently manage workloads.
What are the business benefits of a service desk?
The benefits of a well-managed service desk—particularly one that uses cloud-based and/or AI-based ticket management software—include:
- Faster resolution times. A streamlined support escalation path can reduce employee effort.
- Gap management. Real-time identification of support gaps can provide actionable insights that optimize the user journey.
- User engagement. The problem resolution process can include customized user greetings, automated emails and updates and scripted responses.
- Efficient workflow. Prioritize, manage and escalate user requests with customized ticket categories and automatic ticket routing.
- Management reporting. End-to-end tracking/reporting and simple dashboards provide management with visibility into all service requests.
- Multiple points of access. You can collect tickets from multiple user sources—phone, web portal, email, endpoint monitors or mobile apps.
- Self-service. Users can become more efficient and productive with easy-to-use and easy-to-access self-service capabilities.