What is a service desk?

A service desk is the problem-solving point of contact between a provider of IT services and its users. Service desks can manage everyday IT incidents, disruptions (such as outages), as well as planned and unplanned service changes. A help desk typically uses a “ticket” workload system, managing both internal and user-facing support departments. Today’s service desks generally employ cloud-based—and even AI-based—software to efficiently manage workloads.

What are the business benefits of a service desk?

The benefits of a well-managed service desk—particularly one that uses cloud-based and/or AI-based ticket management software—include: