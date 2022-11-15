What is remote collaboration?

Remote collaboration is the process by which geographic distance is removed as a deterrent to teamwork. It facilitates communication and productivity among a dispersed team of employees, wherever they are, to achieve a common goal. Remote collaboration tools can help bring even far-flung employees together.

What are the business benefits of remote collaboration?

With a well-defined remote collaboration strategy and the tools to implement that strategy, organizations can:

Enhance enterprise collaboration, using modern collaboration platforms to reimagine workflows and help employees connect to people and data across geographies.

Redefine work by shifting from a business-centric to an employee-centric “anywhere, anytime, any device” model—while keeping the enterprise compliant and secure.

Foster teamwork among and increase the productivity of remote employees via tools such as teleconferencing, video conferencing, file sharing, cross-channel messaging and unified workspace software. Collaboration software is the foundation for remote worker productivity.

Bring together collaboration platforms and systems such as Microsoft Teams, Amazon Chime, Cisco Webex, Amazon WorkDocs and more, eliminating management hassles across discrete tools.

Why has remote collaboration become such a key part of doing business today?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve all become acutely aware of the need to communicate and collaborate remotely. Today, companies are facing increased disruptions due to cancelled or postponed trainings, meetings and other collaborative events due to the pandemic.

Organizations need to integrate discrete communication and collaboration systems and tools to build a single platform that enables individuals and teams to collaborate effectively in a remote work environment.

With remote collaboration solutions, organizations can create an environment that mirrors users’ onsite office experience while empowering them to team up effectively and remotely without losing productivity or efficiency.

How can remote collaboration tools help drive productivity?

Remote collaboration tools (such as Cognizant Communication Service on Cloud) help organizations: