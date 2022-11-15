What are quality management services?

Quality management services proactively organize, execute and monitor the activities required to maintain a desired quality level. These include creating a quality policy, performing quality planning and assurance, as well as ongoing quality control and improvement in a consistent, measured way across the organization and its value chain.

What are the business benefits of quality management services?

Quality management services reduce waste by ensuring that more of what a manufacturer produces can be sold, not scrapped. They reduce cost by minimizing rework and replacement of faulty products, and identify areas of improvement in processes, technology and training. Most importantly, they increase customer satisfaction and retention by meeting and exceeding expectations with ever-higher levels of quality in the digital age.