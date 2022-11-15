What is quality engineering and assurance?

Quality engineering and assurance (QEA) refers to an end-to-end, ecosystem approach to achieving and maintaining quality of process, applications and systems within an enterprise. It includes intelligent and automated quality assurance (QA) processes that straddle both legacy and digital systems.

What are the business benefits of quality engineering and assurance?

As enterprises simplify, modernize and secure their legacy environments for the digital era, robust QA is essential. By delivering both quality and speed, QEA can accelerate business and technology change, improve customer experiences (CX), and foster digital success.