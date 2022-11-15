What is predictive analytics in P&C insurance?

By collecting data from internal and external sources, predictive analytics in P&C insurance can help carriers foresee the future and understand potential behaviors, sentiment, trends and actions of the customers they insure. In addition, predictive analytics in P&C insurance can help carriers to convert insights gained from customer-agent interactions, telematics, and even social media into credible foresights. As a result, carriers can gain deeper insights into their customers’ preferences and make better informed business decisions.

What are the business benefits of predictive analytics in P&C insurance?

Predictive analytics in P&C insurance provides a number of benefits: