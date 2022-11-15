What are P&C core platforms?

P&C core platforms encompass a number of foundational IT systems that support the critical operational functions of a property and casualty insurer. These can include underwriting, quotation, policy issuance, billings and collections, and claims management. Ideally, these P&C core platforms should be integrated or provided by the same vendor as a software suite of applications that spans the entire insurance life cycle. Previously, many of these systems were installed on-premises, but cloud-based systems have become increasingly common.

What are the business benefits of P&C core platforms?

P&C core platforms provide a number of benefits: