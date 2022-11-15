What is process technology?

Process technology is the software and tools—including digital platforms and intelligent process automation (IPA)—used to efficiently and intelligently create and deliver products and services, as well as improve speed and agility of processes across the enterprise.

What are the business benefits of process technology?

Process technology can be used to automate and simplify workflows and accelerate business processes. It can also improve accuracy, quality, and reliability of those processes, helping companies operate with greater agility so they can be more flexible and adaptable to shifting business and market priorities. Finally, process technology can play a key role in reducing costs across business operations.