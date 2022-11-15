What is process innovation?

Process innovation is the act of using digital tools and technologies to reengineer business processes with improved ways of working—such as automating workflows and creating intelligent workflows—to create a more customer-focused enterprise.

What are the business benefits of process innovation?

Using process innovation, a company can reassess and reimagine its processes to be more adaptable to its customers’ needs and wants, and develop new ways of developing and delivering products and servicing those customers. In turn, process innovation can optimize a workforce and combine people and bots for improved efficiency and engagement. Process innovation can also be a competitive differentiator, by making company’s operations stand out for unique and superior customer engagement, service and experience.